D-1 boys hoop final is set

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Top seed CVU beat number 4 seed Missisquoi, 68-37 in a Division 1 boys basketball state semifinal game Tuesday night at Patrick Gym.  The Redhawks advance to their first ever D-1 final.

Walker Storey led the Redhawks with 18 points.  Colin Monsey and Graham Walker each added 11.

Richard Walker led MVU with 15 points.

In the other D-1 semifinal, the second seed Rutland beat the third seed and defending champ Burlington, 41-38.

Matt Lorman led the Raiders with 14 points as Rutland had a 10 point lead late into the third quarter.

Burlington battled back in the fourth quarter thanks to Kevin Garrison and his game high 19 points.  Burlington trailed by 1 with :13 to go, but Rutland made two free throws in the final seconds to ensure the win.

Rutland and CVU will meet for the D-1 title Monday night at Patrick Gym

