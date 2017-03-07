Girls basketball playdowns tip off

High School Girls Basketball Playdowns
Division 1
#4 Rice 70
#13 Mount Mansfield 42
#5 BFA-St. Albans 62
#12 Brattleboro 39
Division 2
#7 BFA-Fairfax 56
#10 Vergennes 36
#8 Lake Region 62
#9 Bellows Falls 38
#2 Lyndon 60
#15 Woodstock 30
#4 Lamoille 43
#13 Milton 40
#6 Mount Abraham 53
#11 Randolph 42
#5 U-32 45
#12 Hartford 28
#3 Fair Haven 32
#14 Otter Valley 26
#16 Springfield 44
#1 Mill River 66
Division 3
#1 Windsor 59
#16 Twin Valley 26
#4 Winooski 50
#13 Hazen 32
#8 Enosburg 45
#9 Peoples 27
Division 4
#5 Arlington 42
#12 Whitchester 29
#4 Cabot 38
#13 Blue Mountain 25
#9 Mid Vermont Christian 31
#8 Sharon 43
#11 Danville 39
#6 Proctor 42
