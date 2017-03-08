Dunkin' Donuts to remove artificial food coloring

If your morning routine includes coffee and doughnuts, there's a big change coming to a popular morning stop. Dunkin' Donuts is removing artificial coloring from its food and drinks by the end of next year.

When you go to Dunkin' Donuts and buy your favorite doughnut next year, it will be made with natural food coloring. That includes the icing, fillings, toppings and sprinkles, as well as syrups and sauces used in their cold drinks.

Steven Lee has been a regular at Dunkin' Donuts in Shelburne ever since the location opened.

Steven Lee: Every morning!

Reporter Alex Hirsch: What do you get?

Steven Lee: A cup of coffee, decaf, and a couple Boston creams.

Lee says Dunkin' Donuts may be getting rid of artificial coloring, but that won't change his routine.

"It's just a doughnut," he said.

Another regular, Steve Olson, said he thinks it's a good idea.

"Anytime that corporation is looking at getting rid of things that don't belong in our food, that sounds fantastic to me," Olson said.

Experts say Dunkin' brands is going the way of other brands like Vermont's own Ben and Jerry's and Panera, using more natural ingredients and avoiding genetically modified ones.

"Do they really change the overall nutrition of the food? Probably not," said Cathy McIsaacs, a registered dietician at the UVM Medical Center. "Doughnuts may be a different color but they are still fried sweet dough."

For some customers, the change in icing and sprinkles and filling won't make a difference.

"That's fine with me because I am a very simple, old-fashioned, plain coffee, plain doughnuts. So it won't bother me in the least," said John Dusten, a regular.

There has been a lot of research into the impact of food coloring on hyperactivity in children and migraines. McIsaac says there is no proof of that but companies are responding to their customers.