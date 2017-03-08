Quantcast

Fire destroys Barton barn

Courtesy: Meghan Perron Courtesy: Meghan Perron
BARTON, Vt. -

Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started a barn fire in Barton.

Crews were called to Roaring Brook Road just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

It took six departments 10 hours to finish cleaning up.

The barn is a total loss but no animals were inside and nobody was hurt.

Some houses across the street had heat damage from the blaze.

Right now, the cause is still undetermined but it is not expected to be suspicious.

