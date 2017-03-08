Quantcast

'Mike' joins staff at the Ronald McDonald House

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington has a new staff member with four paws.

Mike is a 6-month-old labradoodle and the Dynamic Brand Specialist for the organization. He was named after beloved longtime volunteer Father Mike from St. Michael's College.

You can find the pup at Ronald McDonald House events and around Burlington.

