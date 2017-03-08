Sanders to give commencement addresses to unite 2 colleges

LYNDON CENTER, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning to give commencement addresses to unite two Vermont colleges.

Lyndon State College announced Tuesday that Sanders will deliver the address on Sunday, May 14. He's scheduled to give a commencement speech the day before at Johnson State College. Both are merging into the new Northern Vermont University.

Lyndon President Nolan Atkins says Sanders' speeches will symbolically mark the kick-off of the transition.

The colleges cited the independent senator's grassroots presidential campaign and social, economic, educational and environmental policies as reason for his invitation to give the commencement speeches.

Johnson State College President Elaine Collins will become the head of the new unified institutions on July 1. Unification will be complete by July 2018.

