Vermont top court weighs if KKK fliers are protected speech

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Supreme Court is considering whether distributing Ku Klux Klan fliers is protected under the First Amendment.

North Carolina native William Schenk left KKK recruitment fliers at the houses of two minority women in Burlington, Vermont, last year. He was convicted in April of two counts of disorderly conduct and given an enhanced sentence because it was considered a hate crime.

The court met at the Vermont Law School Wednesday to hear Schenk's case, among others.

A lawyer for Schenk argued that what Schenk did was constitutionally protected and not threatening.

Lawyers for the state arguing to maintain the conviction said Schenk targeted those women and did break Vermont's disorderly conduct law.

Justices take anywhere from one month to a year to issue their decisions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

