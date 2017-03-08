Lawmakers urge Cuomo to rethink cuts to prison visitation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reconsider his plan to cut back on visitation at the state's maximum-security prisons.

The entire Assembly corrections committee signed onto a letter to the governor calling on him to back away from the proposal, which they say would punish innocent families who want to visit an incarcerated loved one.

Cuomo's proposal would cut visitation days from seven to three days per week to save the state $2.6 million.

Democratic Assemblyman David Weprin, who chairs the Assembly corrections committee, says reducing visitation days could lead to greater prison violence while making it harder to rehabilitate inmates.

A state corrections spokesman says the proposal "protects taxpayer dollars" and that the state is committed to maintaining "strong family ties."

