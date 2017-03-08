Town Meeting Day voting called off in Plymouth

Quantcast

PLYMOUTH, Vt. -

Voting for local officials and school consolidation in Plymouth had to be called off this Town Meeting Day.

The town shut down polls at around 1 p.m. Tuesday because someone questioned why two people who were on the ballot were also working at the polls.

The secretary of state's office says it advised the town that the results could be challenged, so the town stopped the voting.

The town will hold a new vote down the line; the date has not yet been set.

