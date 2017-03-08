Board delays OK of Burlington mall redevelopment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Burlington have delayed their final approval of the proposed redevelopment of the Burlington Town Center mall.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Development Review Board postponed its decision Monday. Board chairman Austin Hart says the conditions of parking and traffic during construction will be included in a motion to approve March 13.

An attorney for mall owner and developer Don Sinex says the approval would clear the way for obtaining building permits.

Voters in November approved the use of tax increment financing to pay for public infrastructure improvements, which are part of a predevelopment agreement the city reached in May with Sinex.

Opponents filed a lawsuit alleging city voters hadn't been adequately informed. The city and Sinex have asked that the suit be thrown out.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

