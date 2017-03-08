Quantcast

Police investigate break-in at Vt. school

JAMAICA, Vt. -

Police are investigating a break-in at a southern Vermont school.

Vermont State Police say sometime between Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning, someone burglarized the Jamaica School on Depot Street. No word on what, if anything, was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.

