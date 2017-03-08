Police plan training in Montpelier Thursday

Quantcast

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A heads up for people about a large police presence planned Thursday at and around the National Life Building in Montpelier.

Montpelier Police and Vermont State Police will be doing joint training involving the tactical team, crisis unit and others.

So if you see a lot of police activity there—that’s why.

