NH AG to step down; Sununu to appoint successor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Attorney General Joe Foster has submitted his resignation effective March 31, when his term ends.

Foster officially gave his resignation Wednesday to Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council. It's been expected that Sununu, a Republican, would appoint his own attorney general when Foster's term ended. Foster was appointed in 2013 by former Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan.

Sununu has yet to name a successor, and that person will require confirmation from the five-member council.

Foster is a former Democratic state senator who served as majority leader. As attorney general, he's pushed a stronger response to the state's opioid crisis by pursuing lawsuits against opioid manufacturers for deceptive marketing and harsher criminal penalties for dealers who cause overdoses.

