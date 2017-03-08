NH House kicks off busy day with marijuana, education bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has given approval to decriminalizing marijuana possession and letting some towns use taxpayer dollars to send students to private schools.

Representatives are voting on hundreds of bills Wednesday, with many more up for votes Thursday, as well.

Topics up for debate include education policy, election law changes and even changing the minimum age requirement for marriage.

A contentious education bill that would send public dollars to private schools passed largely on party lines. The bill says districts that don't offer certain grade levels, which is common in small towns, can choose to send students to private schools using state aid.

A bill to decriminalize the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana overwhelmingly passed. The House routinely passes decriminalization only to see it killed by the Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.