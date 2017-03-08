More soy nut butter products recalled

WCAX told you Tuesday about a young boy who became ill will E. coli after eating contaminated nut butter. Now, we've learned that recall has expanded to include more varieties of I.M. Healthy Soynut Butter.

Initially, only the creamy one was recalled, but now the recall includes all its soy nut butter and granola products.

Those are sold nationwide and at stores. If you have any, throw it out and do not eat it.

So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nine states have reported a total of 16 cases and eight of those people had to be hospitalized and five are suffering from kidney failure.

