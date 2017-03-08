Quantcast

Experts warn about hand sanitizers

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There's a warning for parents about hand sanitizers and kids.

Every year, poison control centers across the country get thousands of calls about children ingesting hand sanitizer. Between 2011 and 2014, there were more than 65,000 calls for kids 12 and under.

Experts say the brightly colored bottles and scents that may smell like food or candy can confuse young kids.

If they drink it, it can cause serious health effects including alcohol poisoning.

