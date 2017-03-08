Ben and Jerry's makes a splash with cereal-inspired ice cream

The mad ice cream scientists at Ben & Jerry's are at it again, unveiling new flavors based on breakfast.

The company is introducing three new flavors inspired by those kids' breakfast cereals you remember. Ben & Jerry's calls them "Cereal Splashbacks." Each of the new flavors-- Fruit Loot, Frozen Flakes and Cocoa Loco-- contain a swirl of cereal.

Ben and Jerry's says the new flavors will make you feel like a kid again. They will be served exclusively at scoop shops starting this month.