Ben and Jerry's makes a splash with cereal-inspired ice cream

WATERBURY, Vt. -

The mad ice cream scientists at Ben & Jerry's are at it again, unveiling new flavors based on breakfast.

The company is introducing three new flavors inspired by those kids' breakfast cereals you remember. Ben & Jerry's calls them "Cereal Splashbacks." Each of the new flavors-- Fruit Loot, Frozen Flakes and Cocoa Loco-- contain a swirl of cereal.

Ben and Jerry's says the new flavors will make you feel like a kid again. They will be served exclusively at scoop shops starting this month.

