Vt. man dies after being pulled from river

BENNINGTON, Vt. -

A death investigation is underway in Bennington.

Police are trying to figure out how Nickolas Seamans, 20, of Bennington, ended up partially submerged in the river along Pleasant Street Wednesday morning.

Crews were called at about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a man in the river who appeared to be unconscious.

Bennington Police say Seamans was still alive when rescuers reached him, but he died at the hospital.

The medical examiner is doing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

