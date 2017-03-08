Quantcast

Propane leak forces evacuations in St. Albans - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Propane leak forces evacuations in St. Albans

Posted: Updated:
ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

A propane leak forced evacuations at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans.

Fire officials say a construction crew on-site broke the release valve from a tanker, creating the leak. The propane company responded and was able to repair the tanker, and the direction of the wind meant that only part of the medical facility needed to be evacuated.

The scene was secured within 45 minutes. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.