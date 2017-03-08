Quantcast

NH House approves bill to deregulate hair braiding

CONCORD, N.H. -

A pretty unique bill is making its way through the New Hampshire House.

The advocacy group Institute for Justice reports that Wednesday, the House approved a bill to deregulate the practice of natural or African-style hair braiding.

Under current law, the group says braiders must have a cosmetology license which takes 1,500 hours of training and may not even include training on braiding.

