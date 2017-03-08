President of Vermont's Castleton University to retire

He's led a Vermont school for 16 years. Now, this year will be his last.

Dave Wolk is stepping down as president of Castleton University in December.

Under his watch, Castleton saw $100 million in infrastructure improvements, changed its name from college to university, increased enrollment by more than 75 percent and doubled its number of sports.

Wolk plans to launch a new business next year offering coaching, mediation and conflict resolutions to businesses and leaders.

Castleton University is a part of the Vermont State College system.