Strong winds knock down tree in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. -

Strong winds from a quick-moving storm knocked down trees and power lines across our region Wednesday.

A big limb blocked South Brownell Road in Williston at the intersection of Marshall Avenue, falling right across it.

Some men with chainsaws stopped, jumped out of their truck, cut up the tree and cleared the road. Town crews then arrived to finish the job.

