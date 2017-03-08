UVM police alert students about Middlebury College sex assault case

University of Vermont campus police are alerting students about a sex assault case at Middlebury College's campus last year.

In October, Middlebury Police arrested Nam Vu Bui on charges of sex assault and voyeurism after they say he posed as a medical doctor to fondle victims.

They say he also conducted an email scheme where he convinced young Asian women to send him photographs.

Now, the state's attorneys in Chittenden and Addison counties want UVM to alert their students about him.

UVM police want anyone who may have been victimized by him to contact them.

