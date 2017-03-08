Quantcast

NY man faces child sex assault charges in Vt.

Richard Gallup Richard Gallup
BROOKLINE, Vt. -

A former Vermont resident is accused of sexually assaulting a child 10 years ago.

The victim says, at the time, she was 11 and living in Brookline with Richard Gallup. Gallup, 52, now lives in New York.

Gallup faces aggravated sexual assault charges in Vermont. He's due in court Thursday.

