Melee at middle school prompts police investigation

Disturbing cellphone video shows a recent melee on the grounds of the Rutland Middle School. The video may reveal a growing trend of violence in Rutland.

WCAX News has learned that some of those in the video are from out of town. Others are middle and high school students from Rutland and officials say they're concerned as other fights may be planned.

"Somebody could get hurt. Seriously hurt, or worse," Rutland Police Ofc. Daniel Meytin said. "It's a video of three different fights going on approximately at the same time."

We've blurred the video because many in it are underage. The video posted online first shows two girls getting aggressive on the ground. Someone mentions a Taser, then as the camera pans upward, fists fly between two boys. One gets hit in the head, appearing to get hurt. Next, a third fight, just steps away, involves three girls. One gets knocked to the ground as another punches at her head and a third kicks her.

"The level that these children took it to was very disturbing," said Crystal Whitcomb, parent.

Police say the fight happened on a Sunday during February school vacation and appears to have been planned. Among those who got physical and about a dozen witnesses include middle- and high-schoolers.

"There were some people that were involved that were Rutland residents and students. There were some folks from out of town," said Mary Moran, Rutland School District superintendent.

The names of those involved aren't being released because most of them are underage. Police say no arrests have been made yet, but charges could be on the way and that would force them to appear in court.

The school district is now working with city police to track down those involved by looking at school surveillance of the fight and the superintendent says concern is growing after word of a "fight club" and that this may have happened more than once.

"We heard word that there might've been one planned for this past Sunday in the city. I don't believe that that took place," said Moran.

As for parents, they want a message to be sent.

"There has to be consequences for the actions because they're really showing other kids that this is OK to do and it's not OK," said Whitcomb.

Police say there were no serious injuries that resulted from that fight which was posted online about two weeks ago.