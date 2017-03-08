Welch talks prescription drug prices with president

The Republicans' replacement for Obamacare is moving forward. Wednesday, a House panel refused to delay the bill.

Democrats say there's been too little time to understand what's in the legislation, which would unravel much of President Obama's health care overhaul. But Republican lawmakers voted to move it forward.

Also in Washington Wednesday, Vermont Rep. Peter Welch met with President Trump to propose a Medicare drug negotiation bill.

"The clear impression that all of us in the meeting had is that President Trump definitely understands why it makes sense to get a better price for prescription drugs when you're buying a lot of them," said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch said the meeting went well and President Trump was very engaged and interested in taking concrete steps including price negotiation as a way to bring the price of prescription drugs down.