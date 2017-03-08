Quantcast

Police: Quebec man caught going 113 mph

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. -

A Quebec man is facing charges after police say they busted him going more than 100 mph on the interstate.

They say at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, they spotted Gregory Benhaim, 23, going 113 mph on Interstate 89 in Williamstown.

He's now charged with careless and negligent operation.

