Vt. voters give passing grades to many school budgets

Town Meeting Day's biggest functional impact may be on Vermont's schools and your property taxes. Our political reporter Kyle Midura is working on calculating this year's impact.

In December, the former tax commissioner projected the average tax bill would grow by about 2.5 percent. Experts we spoke with Wednesday say while estimates are frequently flawed, it's likely still in the right ballpark after hundreds of budget votes Tuesday.

Vermont voters gave more passing grades than usual to school budgets this Town Meeting Day.

"There's a different story or a unique story behind every single budget consideration," said Jeff Francis, the executive director of the Vermont Superintendents Association.

Eighteen of the 219 proposed school budgets failed Town Meeting Day. That's more than last year but fewer than 2015, 2014 and 2013.

"I think that the governor's call for scrutiny of budgets probably had less influence than one might think," Francis said.

Lawmakers rejected Gov. Phil Scott's request to cap spending at what districts spent this year. He didn't ask the same of voters and conceded last week they wouldn't do it on their own.

"I still believe there's a path to finding savings," said Scott, R-Vermont, at a March 2 news conference.

One of those paths could be savings from school district consolidation. More than 110 have voted to merge in recent years. This year saw the biggest bunch yet with 43 school districts set to become 12.

"Speaking for myself, I was surprised at the level of support given the concerns that had been raised," said Nicole Mace of the Vermont School Boards Association.

Of the 10 plans on the table-- in a year expected to be tougher than the years before-- six passed. Two more would have received the green light, but one vote in one town prevented the plans from passing.

In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott said he doesn't see Town Meeting Day votes as opposition to the need for education or property tax reform. He says the merger votes demonstrate Vermonters' desire for efficiency and affordability.

