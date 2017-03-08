Did you remember to pay use tax on your Vt. return?

Vermont will soon be getting millions of dollars in sales tax directly from Amazon, which will collect the state sales tax on purchases within the state. It's not a new tax, just a new way of collecting. And if you buy from other online retailers, you'll still be expected to pay the sales tax when you file your income tax returns.

"If you purchase something from out of state and you don't pay sales tax on it in that state, but you're going to use it here in Vermont, if it's something that you would've paid sales tax on if you had purchased it here, then you owe the state of Vermont use tax," said Colleen Montgomery, a CPA.

Taxpayers this season will still need to pay the use tax for Amazon purchases but in next year's tax return, they won't have to. For those who don't know how much they've purchased during the year, there's a chart that gives a dollar amount taxpayers owe based on their income. However, accountants say you could end up paying more than necessary by using that chart.

"Almost always when I've compared the chart to what my clients are telling me when they come up with a list, the chart always ends up a higher amount. So you're better off figuring out what you actually spent," Montgomery said.

Officials say those numbers could change next year when Amazon purchases are accounted for separately.

"We need to adjust our use tax table to compensate for the fact that a major online vendor, Amazon, will have been collecting and remitting sales tax for the majority of 2017," Vermont Tax Commissioner Kaj Samson said.

Officials say Vermonters' purchases from Amazon could bring in around $6 million in revenue to the state, double the amount currently being collected. Samson says only 10 percent of Vermonters are now paying the use tax through their tax returns and he's hoping to crack down on those who aren't paying it.

"Ensuring we have better compliance with the use tax is about equity among all taxpayers, as many people are reporting it and paying it, but it's also about protecting local businesses or at least keeping them at a level playing field," Samson said.

Officials say the use tax is not new and will still need to be filed by Vermont taxpayers who shop at other stores online or in states that don't collect a sales tax.