Rutland residents oust longtime mayor

Martha Zullo has been a Rutland resident all her life and voted for Chris Louras for mayor in five consecutive elections. But Tuesday, she went with another candidate.

"I just thought we give David Allaire a chance," Zullo said.

Fifty-one percent of Rutland voters felt the same way.

"In a four-person race, I was just surprised that anyone got the majority," said Rich Clark of Castleton University.

While Rutland received national recognition under Louras' reign, Clark, a political science professor, says it is the candidates' stance on local issues that determines their fate.

"We have the big national issues such as the opiate, project vision, the settlement of the refugees that aren't necessarily going to change. So I think when you boil all that out of it, it's down to local issues," Clark said.

Zullo says Louras lost her vote when he launched a plan to add an administrative role to the fire department that would result in having one fewer firefighter out on calls.

"We need to have them out there," she said.

Town Meeting Day passage of the budget means the fire department has been funded to fill either the administrative role or the vacant front-line firefighter positions. How those positions would be filled boiled down the outcome of the mayoral race.

"The Board of Aldermen and the firefighters wanted to have those vacant front-line firefighter positions funded and replaced and that's certainly what my intent is to be," Mayor-elect Dave Allaire said.

"I'm open to Dave but I just don't know Dave as much as I know Chris," said Larry Bayle of the Boys and Girls Club.

While some experts say it's the local issues like budgets that usually tip the balance for voters, as WCAX News has covered this over the last few months, voters repeatedly brought up the controversy over Mayor Louras' plan to resettle 100 refugees from Syria and Iraq in the city.

"We were looking forward to that happening and perhaps he could have been more transparent about how it came about, but the intent, I thought, was wonderful," Bayle said.

A revised travel ban by President Trump was announced Monday. Now, Rutland could see 50 refugees as early as this summer.

"On first blush, I think that's quite a large number," Allaire said. "So as part of that discussion, I will let them know that I have those concerns."

WCAX reached out to Mayor Louras Wednesday but had not yet heard back from him when this story was published. He did tell The Associated Press he thinks his refugee plan sunk his candidacy and that the city will be defined by its stance on refugees.

