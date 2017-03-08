Burlington woman sent to ER after random attack

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A random attack in Burlington sent a woman to the emergency room.

Police say a couple was walking Tuesday night near North Winooski Avenue when Richard Brunelle allegedly swung a wooden driveway stake and hit the woman in the face. The woman's husband was able to pin Brunelle to the ground until police arrived.

They say Brunelle was drunk. He told police he worked at a Williston bar, had four drinks after work and blacked out. Police say Brunelle also randomly punched another man a few blocks away. He faces assault charges.

