Burlington woman sent to ER after random attack

A happy ending to missing teen story we told you about Thursday.
Embattled Coventry Town Clerk and Treasurer Cynthia Diaz has lost her job amid a million-dollar missing money scandal. But our Tyler Dumont found her fight to stay on isn't over yet.
Testimony continued Friday in a competency hearing for an accused killer in Chittenden County.
A threat from a potentially dangerous individual cleared the halls at Orchard Elementary School in South Burlington Friday morning.
Police in Colchester are asking the public for help finding an armed robber.
A former Vermont police officer who resigned while under investigation for possibly lying in an affidavit is being sued by the man convicted in the case.
A man who travels the country looking for missing people says he spotted the car police suspected a missing Vermont teen was in at a Walmart in Connecticut.
Divers have recovered the body of a New Hampshire man from the Connecticut River.
