A history lesson on Vt. press and the president

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

President Trump continues to take on the media and he's not the first commander in chief to go toe to toe with reporters. President John Adams had the editor of Vermont's first newspaper jailed back in 1799.

Seven Day Staff Writer Paul Heintz has a personal connection to the story. The man arrested, Anthony Haswell, was Heintz's great-great-great-great-grandfather. Heintz appeared on "The :30" to tell us the story. Watch the video for more.

Click here for Heintz's article in Seven Days.

