Celebrating International Women's Day in our region

This is International Women's Day and it is also A Day Without a Woman in the United States.

Women nationwide took the day off from work and rallied instead to highlight the economic power of women. Thousands of women and some men chanted and held signs near New York City's Central Park for the Day Without a Woman rally there.

Burlington is holding its own International Women's Day Celebration on March 18. Medina Maric is a member of the event planning group. And Armina Medic is an International Women's Day honoree. They appeared on "The :30" to tell us more about the event. Watch the video to see.

That International Women's Day celebration in Burlington is Saturday, March 18 at the King Street Center. Festivities kick off at 1 p.m.