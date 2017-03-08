Quantcast

What could changes to Obamacare mean to you?

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

What could changes to Obamacare mean for you and your family? A health care economist helps us understand the difference between Obamacare and what Republicans are talking about now.

The Republicans won big in 2016 on the promise of Repeal and Replace. Tuesday, the GOP introduced a bill to accomplish that. House Speaker Paul Ryan says the plan is the only alternative to Obamacare.

"The promise we made to the American people is that we're going to repeal and replace Obamacare. Because we made that promise, I'm confident we're going to make good on that promise," Ryan said.

Ryan spent part of the day trying to convince conservatives who say the plan doesn't go far enough to scrap Obama's health care law. Many Democrats are vowing to vote against it. But given what this bill looks like today, what would it mean for you?

Chris Jones is a health care economist at UVM's Larner College of Medicine. He appeared on "The :30" to help us understand the difference between the American Health Care Act-- or Obamacare-- and what is now on the table. Watch the video for more.

