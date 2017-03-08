Quantcast

Bernie Sanders shoes spotted on Paris runways

PARIS -

Bernie Sanders has been spotted on the fashion runway once again. The senator wasn't taking a turn on the catwalk in person, but the familiar logos from his 2016 presidential campaign certainly were.

French fashion house Balenciaga has used Sanders campaign imagery in the past and now they are at it again with fabric-wrapped high heels.

If you'd like a pair of these Sanders-inspired shoes, they will set you back $600.

