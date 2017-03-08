Arrest in elderly Vermont woman's murder

Police have made an arrest in the murder of an elderly woman in Arlington.

Vermont State Police say they arrested Timothy Butler, 31, of Sunderland, Wednesday afternoon at a park on Route 7A in Arlington. Butler is accused of stabbing Helen Jones multiple times at her home on Buck Hill Road in Arlington. The 81-year-old's body was found the night of Jan. 4.

After the arrest, police searched Butler's home on North Road in Sunderland.

He's being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Bennington County court. He faces charges of first-degree murder and burglary.

Detectives are still collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

"We were asked to have patience, that it would get resolved and sure enough it did. And I hope that they have the right person. I'm sure they do. That's a great relief and I think it will be a phenomenal relief for the rest of the community," said Don Keelan, Arlington.

"This is a topic that is on our minds every day, even though it has been two months. I think it would be a relief to know that someone has been arrested and we hope the right person but it doesn't change the grief and anger that people feel," said Rep. Cynthia Browning, D-Arlington.

