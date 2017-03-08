Quantcast

Waterbury police search for booze bandit

Surveillance Photo Surveillance Photo
WATERBURY, Vt. -

Waterbury police need your help tracking down a booze bandit. They're trying to identify a man in a black hoodie who they say swiped a bottle of Jägermeister on Friday from a store in town.

If you have information, please contact the Waterbury police at 802-244-7339.

