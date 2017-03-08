Plans to build up 'Jewel of the Kingdom' upsets Vermonters

Proposed changes to Willoughby State Forest have many Vermonters fuming.

"The destruction of the forest. Disturbing the land. Screwing up the ecosystem," said David Timson, St. Johnsbury.

The Forests, Parks and Recreation Department created a plan to add bathrooms, accessible trails and parking to the south end of Lake Willoughby.

"We do have to address some of the sanitary issues, some of the safety issues and some of the water quality issues that really have been left unattended for quite a while," said Louis Bushey, Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation.

Right now, many visitors park alongside Route 5A. State officials say adding more parking is necessary to keep people safe. They are proposing two lots with up to 90 spaces.

"There was a lot of parking along the road and I think they want to eliminate that, so that would be a good thing," Denise Schneider said.

Schneider owns a home near the proposed developments. She says she's fine with some changes to the area.

"As long as they keep it as low key and as natural as possible and not so commercialized," said Schneider.

Still, the state admits more than 100 people sent feedback about the design, some of it being extremely negative.

Beverly Decker has lived near the lake her whole life. She formed the group Project Willoughby to urge the state to scale back the proposed changes.

"It is the jewel of the Kingdom," said Decker. "It's my home. It's spectacular and it deserves to be protected."

Many people at Wednesday's meeting cringed when state officials said it was possible the forest could become a state park in order to manage the land.

"This is not a done deal," said Emily Meacham, of the Vt. Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

"We don't need to make it another state park that they let run down," said David Timson, St. Johnsbury.

Forests, Parks and Recreation says it is working to revise the plans. They couldn't say when they will be ready to share them with the public.