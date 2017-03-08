Enosburg, Proctor boys earn semifinal wins in Barre

Enosburg remained unbeaten and advance to Saturday's Division II Boys Basketball title game with a 62-45 win over Fair Haven Wednesday night at the Barre Auditorium. Calvin Carter had a team high 16 and Matt Perley had 14 of his own in the win. The Hornets will take on Mt. St. Joseph in the championship Saturday afternoon at 3:45 back in Barre.

In the D-IV semifinal, two-time reigning champ Proctor beat Arlington 51-40 and is going back to the championship to take on Twinfield in a rematch in last year's final. Logan Landon had a double-double for the Phantoms in the win. The Division 4 championship is Saturday at noon.