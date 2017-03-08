H.S. Girls Basketball Playdowns for Wednesday, March 8th

Division I
#10 Rutland 29
#7 Essex 53
#9 Middlebury 46
#8 Colchester 52
#15 Spaulding 23
#2 Champlain Valley 71
#14 Burlington 29
#3 Mount Anthony 58
#11 South Burlington 55
#6 North Country 43
Division III
#12 Stowe 41
#5 Williamstown 53
#15 Montpelier 18
#2 Thetford 41
#10 Oxbow 49
#7 Rivendell 39
#11 Green Mountain 41
#6 Northfield 47
#14 Poultney 41
#3 Leland & Gray 66
Division IV
#15 Black River 11
#2 West Rutland 70
#10 South Royalton 31
#7 Chelsea 48
#14 Long Trail 16
#3 Craftsbury 39
