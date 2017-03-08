Quantcast

H.S. Girls Basketball Playdowns for Wednesday, March 8th

Division I

#10 Rutland 29
#7 Essex 53

#9 Middlebury 46
#8 Colchester 52

#15 Spaulding 23
#2 Champlain Valley 71

#14 Burlington 29
#3 Mount Anthony 58

#11 South Burlington 55
#6 North Country 43

Division III

#12 Stowe  41
#5 Williamstown 53

#15 Montpelier 18
#2 Thetford 41

#10 Oxbow 49
#7 Rivendell 39

#11 Green Mountain 41
#6 Northfield 47

#14 Poultney 41
#3 Leland & Gray 66

Division IV

#15 Black River 11
#2 West Rutland  70

#10 South Royalton 31
#7 Chelsea 48

#14 Long Trail 16
#3 Craftsbury 39

