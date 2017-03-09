Crashes close I-89 in Williston

Snow squalls snarled traffic on the morning commute Thursday for several hours.

Vermont State Police say they started getting calls around 6:30 a.m. about cars off on various parts of Interstate 89, as a snow squall caused roads to ice over quickly.

It was especially bad on I-89 south in Williston just before French Hill. Police say there were three two-car crashes there and four individual cars that went off the road. No one was seriously hurt.

As traffic backed up, police also got reports about people illegally using the U-turns on the interstate and backing down on-ramps to avoid the traffic. They're reminding drivers that's not OK.