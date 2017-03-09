Soy products safe for cancer patients

For years, people fighting breast cancer and survivors have been told to avoid soy. Now, new research from Tufts University says soy may actually be good for you.

Even today, Chantale Anders, a cancer survivor from Essex Junction tries to avoid soy because of what she was told while she was fighting cancer.

"I went and asked my doctor about soy specifically, I remember because I was a vegetarian," Anders said. "And I was eating more soy and one of them told me that I should definitely try to eat less."

Now, like so many cancer survivors, she's trying to figure out what the latest research means.

Tufts University researchers have come out saying that soy products may not only be safe to eat but beneficial for women with breast cancer.

Dr. Kim Dittus at the UVM Cancer Center says she's not surprised by the news.

"There has been data for quite a long time suggesting individuals who consume a higher soy diet are at lower risk of developing breast cancer," Dittus said.

Dittus also says patients can consume soy foods, and the less processed the soy foods are the better.

Cathy McIsaacs is a registered dietician at UVM Medical Center. She says people who eat soy typically have a healthier diet.

"Regions of the world that did have a lot of soy in their diet had lower rates of breast cancer," McIsaacs said.

Even with new research, Anders says she's still hesitant about soy.

"I'm scared, you know, I don't want to do anything that could possibly bring the cancer back," she said.

It's important to note that this study was about soy foods. Dr. Dittus still recommends avoiding soy supplements and she says people with breast cancer should stick to a mostly plant diet with few processed foods.

