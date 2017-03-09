Vt. attorney general has legal guide for senior citizens

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Lawyers from the Vermont Attorney General's office have developed a guide to help educate senior citizens about issues facing the state's elder community.

Thursday, attorneys will present the plain language guide to judicial processes and legal concepts that can protect Vermonters as they age.

The guide explains the concepts of abuse, neglect and exploitation.

It also describes some resources and legal documents that may be available to help protect people and it offers information on who to call and what to expect if a person believes they or a loved one might have been a victim.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the goal is to make legal concepts understandable for all Vermonters.

The guide will be presented Thursday at The Mad River Valley Senior Center in Waitsfield.

