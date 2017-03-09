Cuomo: Reforms saved state's craft alcohol industry $15M

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York's craft beer, wine, cider and liquor manufacturers have saved nearly $15 million since a series of regulatory reforms and incentives were put in place in an effort to boost the industry.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the results on Wednesday.

He says the savings followed the state's decision to expand a production tax credit and cut a labeling fee. The reforms started in 2012.

Cuomo has championed craft alcohol makers as an example of a local, sustainable industry that can spur tourism and agriculture. He says he wants the state to continue to find ways to support local breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries as the thirst for locally made alcoholic beverages continues to grow.

