Dartmouth promised $10M for foreign study programs

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A former New Jersey congressman plans to give an additional $10 million to Dartmouth College to support off-campus and foreign study programs.

Frank Guarini, a 1946 graduate of Dartmouth, previously committed $10 million to endow an institute for international education. Officials say the new money will create new opportunities for students to study in other countries, learn from other cultures and expand their expertise in language, diplomacy and global issues.

More than half of Dartmouth undergraduates participate in study abroad programs in 29 countries.

Guarini, a decorated World War II veteran, served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also served as U.S. representative to the United Nations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.