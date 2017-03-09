Vermont health care officials wary of GOP reform ideas

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's top health care official says the Republican-led plan to repeal the Obama-era health care system could drive up the cost of health insurance for many Vermonters.

Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille says the plan that would eliminate federal subsidies for health insurance premiums and replace them with tax credits could make insurance more expensive.

He says the difference is important.

Gobeille says officials haven't fully studied the impact the congressional plan would have on Vermonters, but experts are working to understand the implications and they plan to discuss the implications with reporters on Friday.

Gobeille tells the Rutland Herald Republican Gov. Phil Scott is following his predecessors, Democrat Peter Shumlin and Republican Jim Douglas in working to expand health care coverage for Vermonters.

