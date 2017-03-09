NH House GOP delays transgender nondiscrimination bill

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has delayed a bill to add nondiscrimination protections for transgender people.

The Thursday tabling motion means the bill received no debate or up or down vote. Republican leaders pushed to stall the bill over concerns that it would allow men to wrongly use women's bathrooms.

The bill would have barred discrimination based on gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations, such as restaurants or movie theaters. Many transgender New Hampshire residents previously told lawmakers they had been fired or faced other discrimination.

Democratic Rep. Ed Butler, the bill's sponsor, says the House should be engaging on important issues instead of sidestepping them.

The tabling motion passed by eight votes. Backers may try to pull the bill off the table later Thursday, a move requiring a simple majority.

