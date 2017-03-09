Quantcast

NH speedway loses NASCAR race

LOUDON, N.H. -

There is sad news for New England race fans.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will now only host one race a year from NASCAR's premier racing circuit.

For years, Loudon has hosted two NASCAR races, but that's changing. Earlier this week the track announced that next year one of its NASCAR races is headed west to Las Vegas.

"The reasons behind the decision is really quite simple. The city of Las Vegas and the convention and business authority made an offer that our company felt was in the best interest of the business. And as a general manager I support that decision," said David McGrath, New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

One reason behind the big move was both tracks have the same owner, but Las Vegas seats about 10,000 more people and has double the number of executive suites making it more profitable.

