NH speedway loses NASCAR race

Once standing proudly at the Shaftsbury home, an apple tree and a birch were no match for a strong storm.
Once standing proudly at the Shaftsbury home, an apple tree and a birch were no match for a strong storm.
The group says solidarity marches are being held across the country.
The group says solidarity marches are being held across the country.
An opportunity to step out of this world and into a virtual reality.
An opportunity to step out of this world and into a virtual reality.
Dartmouth College's commencement Sunday will close several roads.
Dartmouth College's commencement Sunday will close several roads.
He was charged with possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license.
He was charged with possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license.
Police say someone called and claimed to be the Burlington police chief looking for a donation to a police memorial fund.
Police say someone called and claimed to be the Burlington police chief looking for a donation to a police memorial fund.
Jazz Fest continues in Burlington this weekend. Friday night photographer Matt Rector shares the sights and sounds and I met a pint-sized fan from Colchester.
Jazz Fest continues in Burlington this weekend. Friday night photographer Matt Rector shares the sights and sounds and I met a pint-sized fan from Colchester.
A happy ending to missing teen story we told you about Thursday.
A happy ending to missing teen story we told you about Thursday.