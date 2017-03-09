2 arrested in Plattsburgh home invasion

Two men are behind bars after police say they broke into an elderly man's home and took off with cash.

Plattsburgh police arrested Joseph Burnell, 33, of Plattsburgh, and Michael Sivers, 25, of Champlain.

The home invasion happened Feb. 21 on South Catherine Street. The 81-year-old homeowner told police he found the two men in his bedroom rummaging through his belongings. Officers say the two men were wearing homemade masks to hide their faces and had paintball guns.

Burnell and Sivers face a slew of charges including robbery and burglary.